BUFORD — Mikey Canavan’s last-second goal held off a huge comeback and gave Buford’s boys lacrosse team a thrilling 14-13 win over North Gwinnett on Friday.
Canavan, who had seven goals and an assist, helped the host Wolves (10-5, 4-1 area) held off a North rally from a 12-6 deficit.
Matthew Scruggs (three goals, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (one goal, three assists), Zack Salo (two goals), Dawson Andrew (one goal) and Patrick Grey (one assist) also contributed offensively in the win.
Buford goalie Matthew Canavan made 16 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 13, Collins Hill 6
SUWANEE — Brookwood defeated Collins Hill 13-6 on Friday.
Bobby Pickel led the Broncos (7-8, 4-1) with four goals, while Erik Fornek (two goals, three assists), Mack Trentini (two goals, two assists), Mason Saunders (two goals, one assist), Jacob Brown (one goal, two assists), DeShawn Ecols (one goal, one assist) and Chase Whigham (one goal).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 20, Grayson 12
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lily Clawson’s seven goals helped Mountain View to a 20-12 win over Grayson on Friday.
The Bears (12-4) also got three goals each from Aly Reece and Maria Palomba. Mina Muirhead, Anna Ramsden and Haley Butler had two goals and an assist each.
Caylor Christman led the Mountain View defense with two interceptions and a groundball, and Laila Sampson made seven saves at goalie.
