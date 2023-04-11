SUWANEE — Parkview picked up a big win in Area 1-AAAAAAA girls lacrosse Tuesday, winning 20-10 at Collins Hill.
Megan Trammell scored nine goals for the Panthers (7-7, 5-1 area), and teammate Kayanna Bowden won 11 draw controls. Sofia Berryman won three draw controls.
The Parkview defense was led by Brieanne Becker and Abby Davis (three groundballs).
Collins Hill falls to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in area play.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GAC 13, Archer 3
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian reached the 10-win mark Tuesday with a 13-3 victory over Archer.
Tory Seaton (three goals, three groundballs, 10 draw controls, one caused turnover), Dominique Riley (three goals, four draw controls, two caused turnovers), Kaitlin Griffin (one goal, two assists, two groundballs, one caused turnover), Hannah Mixon (two goals, one draw control), Cydney Merrick (one goal, two groundballs, one caused turnover), Anna Hidell (one goal, one caused turnover), Bridget Salter (one goal, one groundball) and Luca Reed (one goal) contributed in the GAC attack.
Goalie Lizbeth Sablon made three saves, while Anna Hardy (one groundball, one caused turnover), Danielle Rash (one groundball, one caused turnover) and Annie Ahmed (one groundball) stood out on defense.
Wesleyan 17, Buford 5
BUFORD — Wesleyan posted a 17-5 victory over Buford on Tuesday.
The Wolves’ top performers included Avery Tucker (goal, assist, five caused turnovers), Eva Garabadian (seven goals, one assist, one caused turnover), Hailey Williamson (two goals), Hannah Brewster (goal, assist), Lily Surber (goal, assist, caused turnover), Caitlin Bridgers (two goals, one assist), Avery Adkin (three goals, two assists, one caused turnover) and Britain Bridgers (one caused turnover).
Wesleyan goalie Lily Nydam made 13 saves. The Wolves improve to 7-3-1 on the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 15, North Oconee 4
BOGART — Buford rolled to a 15-4 victory over North Oconee on Tuesday.
Matthew Scruggs (four goals, one assist), Evan Leonardo (three goals, one assist), Noah Steinbrecher (two goals, two assists), Kamden Clack (two goals, two assists), Fritz Whalen (one goal, two assists), Korbin Clack (one goal), Dex Brewster (one goal), Jax Maloney (one goal) and Jaydon Franklin (one assist) contributed to Buford’s attack.
Josh Williams won 70 percent of his faceoffs, and Buford goalie Matthew Canavan made nine saves. Jameson Hynds, Max Peek, Matthew Ingram, Colton Crawford, Jordan Castro, Sam Harkness and Benton Jenneman led a stifling Wolves’ defense.
Buford is 12-3 overall and 7-1 in area play.
