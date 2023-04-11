Parkview_logo.jpg

SUWANEE — Parkview picked up a big win in Area 1-AAAAAAA girls lacrosse Tuesday, winning 20-10 at Collins Hill.

Megan Trammell scored nine goals for the Panthers (7-7, 5-1 area), and teammate Kayanna Bowden won 11 draw controls. Sofia Berryman won three draw controls.

