BUFORD — Mill Creek cruised to a 15-2 victory over Buford in girls lacrosse on Tuesday.
Lexi Tinker had four goals and two assists, and Kat Wilson had four goals to power the Hawks’ attack.
Avery Finley had two goals and an assist, while Olivia Dean, Alexis Eichenberger, Bella Hoge, Makenzie Malloy and Alyssa Lewis added one goal each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 12, North Oconee 10
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View beat North Oconee 12-10 Tuesday.
The Bears (4-3) were led offensively by Connely Christman (four goals, one assist, two groundballs), Sophia Nunez (three goals, one forced turnover, three groundballs, one interception, six draw controls) and Amina Plummer (one goal, three assists, two groundballs).
Hannah Booker led the defense with four forced turnovers and three groundballs, and Melany Estrella had three forced turnovers and three groundballs. Mountain View goalie Minnie Picklesimer made nine saves.
Collins Hill 19, Grayson 6
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to a 19-6 victory over Grayson on Tuesday.
GAC 10, Northview 9
JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Northview 10-9 in its area opener on Tuesday.
Tory Seaton (five goals, three draw controls, three caused turnovers), Cydney Merrick (two goals, four draw controls, two caused turnovers), Hannah Mixon (one goal, one assist), Dominique Riley (one goal, four draw controls, one caused turnover) and Kaitlin Griffin (one goal) led the offense for the Spartans.
GAC (5-2) got five saves from goalie Lizbeth Sablon.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 13, Milton 2
MILTON — Buford posted a 13-2 win over winless Milton on Tuesday, improving to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
The Wolves’ attack was led by Evan Leonardo (two goals, two assists), Korbin Clack (three goals, great defense), Noah Steinbrecher (two goals, one assist), Nash Perry (two goals) and Kamden Clack (two goals). Josh Williams added a goal and went 9-for-12 on faceoffs, while Fritz Whalen added an assist.
Buford’s defense was led by Jameson Hynds, Jordan Castro, Colton Crawford, Jax Maloney, Jayden Franklin and Max Peek. Goalie Matthew Canavan made 13 saves.
