SUWANEE — Senior captain Lauren Teav scored the game-winning goal on a free possession shot in overtime Wednesday as North Gwinnett outlasted Lambert 12-11 in overtime.
Teav also had two draw controls and two groundballs, Abby Cooley scored three goals and Morgan Giesler had three goals and two assists for the Bulldogs (4-2). Emma Fischer won three draw controls, and Emma Stewart had a great defensive game as well as four groundballs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 18, Archer 6
SUWANEE — Sade Holmes scored seven goals Wednesday in Collins Hill’s 18-6 win over Archer.
The Eagles also got contributions from Jadyn Hairston (three goals), Allie Ehrlich (three goals), Kennedy Levine (two goals), Renee Kimbro (one goal), Amina Wade (one goal) and KayCe Crew (one goal).
BOYS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 8, Westminster 7
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan earned its first victory over Westminster in 13 years Wednesday, posting an 8-7 victory.
Wolves goalie Mac Anderson made 12 saves, and Jameson Meyer scored a pair of goals.
