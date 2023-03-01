_MG_0432_KBN.jpg

Lauren Teav

SUWANEE — Senior captain Lauren Teav scored the game-winning goal on a free possession shot in overtime Wednesday as North Gwinnett outlasted Lambert 12-11 in overtime.

Teav also had two draw controls and two groundballs, Abby Cooley scored three goals and Morgan Giesler had three goals and two assists for the Bulldogs (4-2). Emma Fischer won three draw controls, and Emma Stewart had a great defensive game as well as four groundballs.

