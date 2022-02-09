BUFORD — Jordyn Olivo scored the 100th goal of her high school career Tuesday in the Buford girls lacrosse team’s 17-2 win over Mount Pisgah.
Eight Wolves scored and seven players had assists with Kylee Kangas (four goals, two assists, five draw controls), Olivo (four goals, one assist, five groundballs), Alayna Williamson (two goals on two shots, two assists) and Heather West (one goal, one assist, two caused turnovers, five draw controls) leading the way.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 7, West Forsyth 6
CUMMING — Matthew Scruggs’ game-winning goal with three minutes left was the game-winner and the Buford boys lacrosse team’s defense held from there in a 7-6 win over West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Scruggs and Jackson Rhodes had two goals each, and Evan Leonardo had a goal and three assists in the win. Nash Perry and Korbin Clack added a goal each and Zach Salo had an assist.
Buford goalie Matthew Canavan had 15 saves, while Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Jordan Castro and Clack led the Wolves’ defense.
Brookwood 14, Norcross 11
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Norcross 14-11 Tuesday in its season opener.
The Broncos were led by Mack Trentini (six goals, two assists), Mason Saunders (four goals, one assist), Erik Fornek (three goals, three assists) and Landon Lofters (one goal).
Etowah 13, Peachtree Ridge 5
WOODSTOCK — Peachtree Ridge fell 13-5 to Etowah on Tuesday.
South Forsyth 8, GAC 4
NORCROSS — Despite an excellent game from goalie Quad Williams, Greater Atlanta Christian lost its season opener 8-4 to South Forsyth on Tuesday.
Williams was nearly flawless on clearances and had 14 saves. Harrison Voelzke (two goals), Will Gary (one goal) and Brandon Milovich (one goal) scored for the Spartans.
