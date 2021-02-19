JOHNS CREEK — Jordyn Olivo scored six goals and Jordan Garrison and Kylee Kangas added three goals each Friday in Buford girls lacrosse’s 15-5 win over Mount Pisgah.
Goalie Madison McCoy saved 6 of 11 shots.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 18, Wesleyan 8
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Mountain View picked up an 18-8 road win over Wesleyan on Friday.
Maria Paloma (four goals), Lily Clawson (four goals), Aly Reece (three goals, two assists) and Haley Butler (three goals, one assist) carried the Bears’ offense. Caylor Christman and India Buckner played well on defense in front of goalie Laila Sampson, who made 11 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Forsyth 9, Mountain View 3
CUMMING — Goalie Kyle Austin made 18 saves Friday in Mountain View’s 9-3 loss to North Forsyth.
Connor Barlan (two goals) and Kyle Hennelly (one goal) scored for the Bears.
Greenbrier 6, Brookwood 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood dropped a 6-4 decision to Greenbrier on Friday.
Jacob Brown, Alexander Valenzuela, Mason Saunders and Keegan Vigardt had a goal each for the Broncos.
