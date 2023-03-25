ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls lacrosse team posted a 15-8 win at Midtown on Friday.
Tory Seaton had seven goals, one assist, six draw controls and one caused turnover for the Spartans (8-2, 3-0), while Kaitlin Griffin (three goals, four assists), Hannah Mixon (two goals, three assists), Cydney Merrick (two goals, four draw controls) and Dominique Riley (one goal, five draw controls, one caused turnover) also stood out. Anna Hidell (one draw control, one caused turnover), Anna Hardy (one draw control) and Bridget Salter (one caused turnover) were other key contributors, and goalie Lizbeth Sablon made four saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Starr’s Mill 15, Brookwood 11
FAYETTEVILLE — Brookwood’s rally fell just short at Starr’s Mill in a 15-11 loss Friday.
The Broncos trailed by 11 goals with less than nine minutes left in regulation before scoring seven goals in the last eight minutes.
Triniti Cassidy led Brookwood with seven goals, Alexis Scoggins scored three times and Leah Brown had one goal. The Broncos’ defense of Ashley Stidham, Janiyah Hanna, Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Damilola Kasamu and Taylor Jones held Starr’s Mill in check the final nine minutes, while goalie Jaxynn Cogswell had five saves.
Connor Barlan had five goals, Connor Donnelly had two goals and three assists and Payton Westcott had two goals and two assists to lead the Bears. Owen Miller (one goal), Michael Bowbliss (one goal), Kyren Fields (two assists) and Ryder Rodgers (one assist) contributed to the offense, while Jordan Cofield and Reese Rainey stood out in the defense.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.