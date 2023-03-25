ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls lacrosse team posted a 15-8 win at Midtown on Friday.

Tory Seaton had seven goals, one assist, six draw controls and one caused turnover for the Spartans (8-2, 3-0), while Kaitlin Griffin (three goals, four assists), Hannah Mixon (two goals, three assists), Cydney Merrick (two goals, four draw controls) and Dominique Riley (one goal, five draw controls, one caused turnover) also stood out. Anna Hidell (one draw control, one caused turnover), Anna Hardy (one draw control) and Bridget Salter (one caused turnover) were other key contributors, and goalie Lizbeth Sablon made four saves.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.