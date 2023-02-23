b7fa25320d231101867a467190a38951.jpg

Tory Seaton

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian outlasted Peachtree Ridge for a 14-10 win in girls lacrosse Thursday.

The Spartans (3-1) got top performances Tory Seaton (five goals, four draw controls, one caused turnover), Hannah Mixon (four goals, three assists), Kaitlin Griffin (three goals, one assist, one caused turnover), Cydney Merrick (two goals, three draw controls), Luca Read (one assist) and Anna Hidell (seven draw controls).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.