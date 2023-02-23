NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian outlasted Peachtree Ridge for a 14-10 win in girls lacrosse Thursday.
The Spartans (3-1) got top performances Tory Seaton (five goals, four draw controls, one caused turnover), Hannah Mixon (four goals, three assists), Kaitlin Griffin (three goals, one assist, one caused turnover), Cydney Merrick (two goals, three draw controls), Luca Read (one assist) and Anna Hidell (seven draw controls).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 14, Archer 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View opened Area 1-AAAAAAA play Thursday with a 14-0 win over Archer.
Bailey Donnelly, Phoenix Nguyen, Alex Herman and Amina Plummer scored two goals each for the Bears, while the defense was led by Melany Estrella (two groundballs, one forced turnover, one interception). Georgia Meyers also had two groundballs and one forced turnover.
North Oconee 16, Parkview 15
LILBURN — Parkview lost a heartbreaker to North Oconee 16-15 Thursday.
Sofie Garrett led the Panthers with four goals, while Megan Trammell and Kayanna Bowden had three goals each. Bowden scored her 100th career goal during the game.
Brieanne Becker, Austen Bennett and Emily Akins played well in the Parkview defense.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oconee 14, Seckinger 0
WATKINSVILLE — Unbeaten Oconee County downed Seckinger 14-0 Thursday. The Jaguars got solid play from reserve goalkeeper Zach Goldman.
