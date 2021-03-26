NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Marist 9-6 in a key Area 1-AAAAA-A boys lacrosse game Friday night.
Na’im Moss, James Canipe and Harrison Voelzke had two goals each for the Spartans (7-5, 3-0), who also got a goal each from Will Gary, Joseph Rose and Mason Duriez. GAC’s Thomas Lowman held Marist’s Andrew McLaughlin, a High Point commit, to one goal.
Aidan Bailey was 11-for-16 on faceoffs in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 14, Peachtree Ridge 4
BUFORD — Buford posted a 14-4, Area 1-AAAAAAA-AAAAAA win over Peachtree Ridge on Friday, improving to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the area.
Mikey Canavan (three goals, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (three goals), Zack Salo (two goals, two assists), Nash Perry (two goals), Ashton Daniels (one goal, one assist), Evan Leonardo (one goal, one assist), Ben Martin (one goal), Nick Crouse (one goal) and Matthew Scruggs (two assists) led the Wolves.
Wesleyan 10, Decatur 4
DECATUR — Vance Nicklaus had three goals and two assists Friday in a 10-4 win over Decatur in Area 1-AAAAA-A play.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 23, Grayson 5
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood dominated Grayson in a 23-5 victory Friday night behind eight goals from Triniti Cassidy, five goals and an assist from Ella Fornek and four goals from Alexis Scoggins.
The Broncos also got contributions from Madison Catoggio (two goals, one assist), Leah Brown (two goals), Zoe Calendine (one goal, two assists) and Damilola Kasumu (one goal).
Goalie Aja Thomas had six saves, while Abi Weed, Hana Tesfa, Taylor Jones and Teagan Moon led the Brookwood defense.
Peachtree Ridge 17, Duluth 1
SUWANEE — Lavona Watkins had six goals Friday in Peachtree Ridge’s 17-1 win over Duluth.
The Lions also got three goals from Jaide Kelly, two goals and four draw controls from Antonella Zambrano and two goals and five draw controls from NaQuia Hall.
Mountain View 19, Dacula 3
DACULA — Lily Clawson had seven goals and two assists Friday to spark Mountain View in a 19-3 win over Dacula.
The Bears (10-3, 6-1) also got stellar play from Mina Muirhead (two goals, one assist), Olivia Dickerson (one goal, two assists), Anna Ramsden (two goals, five draw controls) and Maria Palomba (one goal, one assist, six draw controls).
Fellowship Christian 22, Wesleyan 16
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan lost 22-16 to Fellowship Christian in a high-scoring game Friday.
