barlan.jpg

Connor Barlan

SUWANEE — Connor Barlan reached the 100-point mark on the season Friday as Mountain View’s boys lacrosse team closed the regular season with a 17-1 victory over Collins Hill.

Barlan had six goals and two assists, boosting his season totals to 85 goals and 15 assists.

