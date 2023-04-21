SUWANEE — Connor Barlan reached the 100-point mark on the season Friday as Mountain View’s boys lacrosse team closed the regular season with a 17-1 victory over Collins Hill.
Barlan had six goals and two assists, boosting his season totals to 85 goals and 15 assists.
Kyren Fields (five assists), Owen Miller (three goals), Jordan Cofield (two goals), Bradley Muehlberger (two goals), Payton Westcott (one goal), Connor Donnelly (one goal), Jackson Guerwitz (one goal) and Chris Bran (one goal) also contributed for the Bears.
Mountain View earned a bye for the first round of the state playoffs — it will host the Collins Hill-North Cobb winner in the second round.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 14, Pope 6
BUFORD — Buford finished the regular season with a 14-6 victory over Pope on Friday.
The Wolves (15-3, 7-1 in Area 4) takes a No. 2 seed into the state playoffs, earning a first-round bye. They will host the winner of Grayson and Campbell in the second round.
Kamden Clack (four goals, two assists), Evan Leonardo (two goals, three assists), Fritz Whalen (three goals, one assist), Matthew Scruggs (two goals, one assist), Korbin Clack (one goal, two assists), Noah Steinbrecher (one goal, one assist) and Jordan Castro (one goal) provided the offense in Friday night’s win. Castro also played stellar defense, had six groundballs and was 2-for-3 on faceoffs.
Buford goalie Matthew Canavan made 18 saves, while Sam Harkness, Jax Maloney, Jaydon Franklin, Max Peek, Colton Crawford and Benton Jenneman held a high-scoring Pope offense in check.
