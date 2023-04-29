BUFORD — Buford advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state boys lacrosse playoffs with Friday’s 18-3 victory over Grayson.
The Wolves will host North Gwinnett on Wednesday in the Elite Eight.
Fritz Whalen (three goals, one assist), Kamden Clack (two goals, two assists), Evan Leonardo (three goals), Noah Steinbrecher (three goals), Zach Oliver (three assists), Jaden Evans (two goals), Evan Oskarson (one goal, one assist), Korbin Clack (one goal, one assist), Payton Riddle (one goal), Dex Brewster (one goal), Matthew Ingram (one assist) and Austin Hurd (one goal, 70 percent on faceoffs) contributed offensively in the win over Grayson.
Buford’s Jordan Castro had five groundballs and was 3-for-3 on faceoffs.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 15, Carrollton 9
CARROLLTON — North Gwinnett set up a quarterfinal clash at Buford with a 15-9 victory over 3-AAAAAAA champion on Friday.
North Cobb 10, Mountain View 8
LAWRENCEVILLE — Area 1-AAAAAAA champion Mountain View lost a 10-8 heartbreaker to North Cobb in the Class AAAAAAA second round.
Connor Barlan led the Bears with five goals and one assist, and Payton Westcott had one goal and two assists. Anderson Kesinger had a goal and made 21 saves, while Kyren Fields (one goal), Connor Donnelly (one assist) and Owen Miller (one assist) also stood out.
West Forsyth 18, Mountain View 2
LILBURN — West Forsyth topped Mountain View 18-2 in the AAAAAAA second round on Friday.
Wesleyan 19, Whitewater 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan routed Whitewater 19-2 Friday in the AAAA-A second round.
The Wolves will host the Benedictine-Fellowship Christian winner in the second round.
Holy Innocents’ 16, Hebron 5
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian lost 16-5 to Holy Innocents’ in Friday’s AAAA-A second round.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hillgrove 14, Mill Creek 7
POWDER SPRINGS — Mill Creek fell 14-7 to Hillgrove in Friday’s AAAAAAA second round.
The Hawks were led by Avery Finley (three goals), Lexi Tinker (two goals, two assists) and Alyssa Lewis (two goals, one assist).
Lambert 20, Mountain View 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lambert eliminated North Gwinnett with a 20-3 victory Friday in the AAAAAAA second round.
West Forsyth 21, Parkview 2
CUMMING — Parkview lost 21-2 at West Forsyth in Friday’s AAAAAAA second round.
Wesleyan 9, Whitewater 6
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Whitewater 9-6 Friday in the AAAA-A second round.
The Wolves will host Mount Pisgah in the quarterfinals.
