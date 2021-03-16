ALPHARETTA — Mikey Canavan had five goals and three assists Tuesday in the Buford boys lacrosse team’s 17-5 win over Denmark.
The Wolves (5-4) also got contributions from Evan Leonardo (two goals, three assists), Zack Salo (three goals, one assist), Matthew Scruggs (two goals, two assists), Nash Perry (two goals), Jackson Rhodes (one goal, two assists), Josh Voorhees (one goal, one assist) and Ashton Daniels (one goal, one assist).
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 11, Duluth 2
DULUTH — Brookwood picked up an 11-2 road win over Duluth on Tuesday.
Erik Fornek, Jacob Brown and DeShawn Echols had two goals each for the Broncos (3-6, 2-0). Patrick Williams, Mason Saunders, Joshua Castillo, Keegan Vigardt and Bobby Pickel added a goal each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 22, Collins Hill 3
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s Triniti Cassidy scored nine goals Tuesday in a 22-3 win over Collins Hill.
Ella Fornek had five goals and an assist for the Broncos, who also got offensive production from Leah Brown (two goals), Alexis Scoggins (two goals), Zoe Calendine (one assist), Teagan Moon (one goal), Madison Catoggio (one goal, five assists) and Damilola Kasumu (one goal).
Brookwood goalie Aja Thomas had three interceptions and four saves.
Sade Holmes (two goals) and Lawna Henry (one goal) scored for Collins Hill.
Buford 18, Holy Innocents’ 3
BUFORD — Jordan Garrison’s six goals helped Buford to an 18-3 win over Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
Kylee Kangas (four goals), Jordyn Olivo (three goals) and Courtney Martin (three goals) also had big games for the Wolves (8-0).
