HOSCHTON — One goal decided the Buford-Mill Creek boys lacrosse showdown for the third straight season.
Buford came out on top in the latest clash Wednesday, pulling out an 8-7 victory over the Hawks.
The Wolves (3-2) were led offensively by three goals and an assist from Matthew Scruggs, three goals from Jackson Rhodes and two goals from Zack Salo. Korbin Clack and Ben Martin had an assist each.
Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Jordan Castro, Clack and Martin led the Buford defense.
Chase Coy and Jack Miller scored two goals each for Mill Creek, while Carson Dooley, Nick Winter and Reno Vorderlandwehr had a goal each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 9, Oconee County 8
SUWANEE — Lawna Henry’s third goal in the final minute was the game-winner Wednesday as Collins Hill edged Oconee County 9-8.
Jadyn Hairston also had three goals in the win, and Amina Wade was key in draw controls and added a goal. Morgan Hale and Allie Ehrlich also had a goal each, while goalie Cassidy Robinson and the defense had a great night.
The Eagles are 3-0 on the season.
Wesleyan 14, St. Pius 10
ATLANTA — Audrey LaFramboise had five goals in Wesleyan’s 14-10 win over St. Pius on Wednesday.
Wolves goalie Lily Nydam made 14 saves, and Annabelle Lawson played well in the midfield, finishing with five draw controls.
Despite the challenging conditions that the pandemic has helped foster in the U.S. housing market, young buyers have made progress in homeownership in recent years. The homeownership rate for adults under 25 reached 25.7% in 2020, matching a previous peak from the height of the housing bubbl… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.