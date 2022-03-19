SUWANEE — Buford's boys lacrosse team defeated Peachtree Ridge 13-4 Friday, improving to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
The Wolves were led by Zack Salo (three goals, two assists), Jackson Rhodes (four goals), Evan Leonardo (four assists), Noah Steinbrecher (two goals), Korbin Clack (two goals), Matthew Scruggs (one goal, one assist) and Nash Perry (one goal, one assist).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 16, Starr’s Mill 10
FAYETTEVILLE — Mill Creek claimed a 16-10 road victory over Starr’s Mill on Friday.
The Hawks were led by Lexi Tinker (four goals, one assist), Alyssa Lewis (three goals, one assist, three caused turnovers), Katheryn Wilson (one goal, two assists, two caused turnovers), Lauren Dobbs (three goals, three draw controls, two caused turnovers), Anne Friese (one goal, one assist, three draw controls, one caused turnover), Aislinn Pendergast (one goal, one assist, one caused turnover), Bella Hoge (one goal), Morgan Vasseur (one goal, five draw controls), Avery Finley (one goal, one assist) and Kendall Wilson (one caused turnover).
Goalies Amelia King (two saves) and Macie Pennebaker (four saves) also were key in the win.
