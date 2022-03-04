LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood’s girls lacrosse team won its area opener 12-7 at Mountain View on Friday.
Alexis Scoggins and Ella Fornek gave the Broncos a 16-5 edge in faceoffs, while Triniti Cassidy (four goals, three assists) and Fornek (three goals, two assists) led the attack. Scoggins also scored twice, as did Zoe Calendine, and Madison Catoggio added a goal.
Brookwood freshman goalie Jaxynn Cogswell made five saves.
Mountain View was led in scoring by Sophia Nunez (two goals), Anna Ramsden (two goals), Mina Muirhead (one goal, two assists), Raven Carter (one goal) and Phoenix Nguyen (one goal). The Bears’ Hannah Booker caused three turnovers and had an interception, while goalie Pilar Pendleton made six saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 19, Grayson 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett stormed past Grayson 19-2 on Friday.
Morgan Giesler had six goals and three assists, and Lauren Teav had six goals and one assist to lead the Bulldogs. Jaime Salin also scored three times in the victory.
Columbus 15, Collins Hill 7
COLUMBUS — Collins Hill fell 15-7 to Columbus on Friday despite seven saves from goalie Cassidy Robinson.
The Eagles got four goals from Jadyn Hairston and three goals from Lawna Henry.
BOYS LACROSSE
Trinity Christian 9, Brookwood 6
SHARPSBURG — Brookwood fell 9-6 to unbeaten Trinity Christian on Friday.
Erik Fornek and DeShawn Ecols had two goals each for the Broncos, while Nathan Hogard and Mason Saunders scored one each.
Wesleyan 14, Whitfield 3
MABLETON — Wesleyan coasted to a 14-3 win over Whitfield on Friday behind six goals from freshman Jameson Meyer.
