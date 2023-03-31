SUWANEE — Brookwood ended Collins Hill’s undefeated girls lacrosse season and took over first place in Area 1 with a 19-3 victory Thursday.
The Broncos improve to 8-7 overall and 6-0 in the area, while Collins Hill falls to 12-1 and 5-1.
Alexis Scoggins won 16 of 22 draws — including the 400th draw win of her career — to allow Brookwood to maintain possession throughout the match. Scoggins also had three goals, one assist and four groundballs.
Triniti Cassidy had 10 goals (on 83 percent shooting), two assists and six groundballs in the win, while Leah Brown (two goals), Zoe Calendine (two goals, one assist, two groundballs), Jayden Simmons (one goal) and Ashley Stidham (one goal, two groundballs) also contributed in the attack.
Brookwood’s defense of Stidham, Janiyah Hanna, Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Damilola Kasamu, London St. Axum, Lauren Sams, Lilly Settles and goalie Amelia Butsch played well and held Collins Hill standout Jadyn Hairston to two goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 21, Grayson 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View cruised to a 21-2 win over Grayson on Thursday.
The Bears (9-4) got big contributions offensively from Julysa Hyde (seven draw controls, two forced turnovers, two goals), Bailey Donnelly (three goals, one forced turnover, three groundballs), Valeria Riveras (three goals, one forced turnover, one groundball), Sophia Nunez (three goals, one groundball, two draw controls) and Aria Moon (three goals, one groundball, one draw control).
Alex Herman (two forced turnovers), Lesci Fontenot (one forced turnover), Lindsey Law (one forced turnover) and Sarah Liang (one forced turnover) led the Mountain View defense.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 13, Grayson 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View held Grayson to a single goal in the first quarter Thursday in a 13-1 victory.
Connor Barlan (six goals), Kyren Fields (three goals, three assists) and Bradley Muehlberger (three goals, one assist) led the Bears’ offense, while Ryder Rodgers (one goal, one assist), Payton Westcott (one assist) and Michael Bowbliss (one assist) also contributed in the attack.
Collins Hill 9, Brookwood 8
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Brookwood 9-8 on Thursday.
Brookwood (4-12, 2-4) was led by Elijah Bryant (four goals), Mack Trentini (two goals), Landon Lofters (one goal), Ashton Christiani (one goal) and Jackson Hamilton (two assists).
Lambert 10, Buford 3
SUWANEE — Buford fell 10-3 to Lambert on Thursday.
The Wolves (10-3, 7-1) got 21 saves from goalie Matthew Canavan. Matthew Scruggs had two goals and Fritz Whalen scored one in the loss.
