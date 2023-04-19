LILBURN — The Brookwood girls lacrosse team wrapped up the Area 1-AAAAAAA championship — the first area or region title for any lacrosse team in school history — with Tuesday night’s 10-4 victory over rival Parkview.
Triniti Cassidy had five goals, two assists and three groundballs to lead the Broncos, who finished area play unbeaten. Cassidy’s goals pushed her season total to 104.
Alexis Scoggins (two goals, two groundballs, eight draw controls), Zoe Calendine (two goals, one assist) and Jayden Simmons (one goal) also contributed offensively.
Ashley Stidham, Neema Desamu Thorpe, Damilola Kasumu and Taylor Jones led a Brookwood defense that held Parkview to two goals in each half. Bronco goalie Jaxynn Cogswell made three saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 18, Johns Creek 6
JOHNS CREEK — Buford rolled to an 18-6 win at Johns Creek on Wednesday.
The Wolves (14-3 overall, 8-1 area) were led offensively by Evan Leonardo (three goals, five assists), Kamden Clack (four goals, two assists), Matthew Scruggs (one goal, three assists), Korbin Clack (three goals), Fritz Whalen (three goals), Noah Steinbrecher (two goals, one assist), Zach Oliver (one goal, one assist) and Josh Williams (one goal, 70 percent on faceoffs).
Austin Hurt, Jordan Castro and Jax Maloney had good nights facing off and playing defense along with Sam Harkness, Jaydon Franklin, Max Peek, Benton Jenneman and Colton Crawford.
Parkview 14, Brookwood 4
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Brookwood 14-4 on Tuesday.
Brookwood (5-13, 3-5) got three goals from Mason Saunders, one goal from Mack Trentini and one assist from Elijah Bryant.
Cherokee 11, Mountain View 5
CANTON — Mountain View fell 11-5 to Cherokee on Tuesday. The Bears got four goals from Connor Barlan and one goal from Bradley Muehlberger.
Wesleyan 9, Mill Creek 7
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan slipped past Mill Creek 9-7 on Tuesday.
Carter Hayes played well and led the Wolves in groundballs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.