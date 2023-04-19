352A1272.jpg
Ally Wood

LILBURN — The Brookwood girls lacrosse team wrapped up the Area 1-AAAAAAA championship — the first area or region title for any lacrosse team in school history — with Tuesday night’s 10-4 victory over rival Parkview.

Triniti Cassidy had five goals, two assists and three groundballs to lead the Broncos, who finished area play unbeaten. Cassidy’s goals pushed her season total to 104.

