MACK.TRENTINI.jpg

Mack Trentini

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s boys lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season Wednesday, beating East Forsyth 12-6.

The Broncos (1-3) were led by five goals from Mack Trentini, three goals and an assist from Mason Saunders and three goals and an assist from Elijah Bryant. Chase Whigham added a goal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.