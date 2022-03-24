SNELLVILLE — Senior goalie Aja Thomas made her 500th career save Wednesday, highlighting the Brookwood girls lacrosse team’s 26-2 win over Southwest DeKalb.
The Broncos’ offense was led by Triniti Cassidy’s six goals and one assist, Ella Fornek’s four goals and two assists, Leah Brown’s three goals and one assist and Alexis Scoggins’ three goals and one assist.
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek dominated Wednesday in a 20-1 victory over Mountain View.
Lexi Tinker (six goals, one assist, one caused turnover), Anne Friese (two goals, four assists, three draw controls, one caused turnover), Lauren Dobbs (five goals, one assist, three draw controls, four caused turnovers) and Aislinn Pendergast (three goals, one assist, two draw controls, two caused turnovers) led the way for the Hawks.
Alyssa Lewis (one goal, two assists), Morgan Vasseur (one goal, four draw controls), Elligrace Mitchell (one goal, three draw controls, one caused turnover), Avery Finley (one goal), Katheryn Wilson (one assist), Kendall Wilson (one caused turnover), Itali David (one caused turnover) and Bella Hoge (one draw control, one caused turnover) also played well in the win.
Hawks goalie Macie Pennebaker made one save.
Dunwoody 10, Collins Hill 9
DUNWOODY — Collins Hill fell 10-9 to Dunwoody on Wednesday despite a big game from goalie Cassidy Robinson, who made 15 saves.
Lawna Henry and Jadyn Hairston led the Eagles’ offense with four goals each, while Delanie Hunt added one goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 15, Southwest DeKalb 2
SNELLVILLE — Erik Fornek scored five goals and Mason Saunders scored three Wednesday in Brookwood’s 15-2 win over Southwest DeKalb.
Elijah Bryant, Joshua Castillo and Landon Lofters scored two goals each for the Broncos (3-6) and Chase Whigham scored one.
