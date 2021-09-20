Gwinnett runners performed well over the weekend in the Apple Hawkins Invitational, a cross country meet in Winder.
Kyra Andrews won the girls individual race, leading Norcross to the team title, while Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon was the boys individual champion.
Andrews won the girls 5K race in 19 minutes, 25 seconds, a margin of 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Bella Brick of Flowery Branch. Norcross finished with 70 points — Jefferson was second at 126 — as Andrews was joined in a successful day by teammates Kylie Dommert (11th, 21:00), Alexa Foster (13th, 21:16), Elizabeth Denham (22nd, 22:23), Elkin Regina (23rd, 22:28), Emily Rodriguez (30th, 22:45).
Solomon won the boys race in 15:55, helping Shiloh to third place in the team standings. The Generals also got top finishes from Andy Salgado (fifth, 17:10) and Semon Teklemariam (seventh, 17:40).
The Archer boys were second in the team standings with 82 points (just behind Jefferson’s 80) thanks to a runner-up finish from Miles Ferguson (16:08) and a third-place finish from Steven McCartney (16:35). They were backed up by Michael Beson (16th, 17:55) and Jonah Ferguson (25th, 18:24) in the top 30.
Buford was fourth in the boys team standings behind Colby Polhemus (12th, 17:48) and Carter Hales (17th, 17:59), while the Norcross boys were fifth led by Alex Chimbanda (sixth, 17:23), Quinn Skurpski (ninth, 17:43) and Irving Murueta (19th, 18:08).
Discovery’s boys team was eighth behind Alex Cantero (11th, 17:46) and Xavier Cantero (28th, 18:29), and Lanier’s boys were ninth led by Dylan Stone (18th, 18:00), Kyle Foster (23rd, 18:14) and Jacob Blakey (27th, 18:25). Mountain View’s boys team was 10th, and its top finisher was Marcus Lasey (10th, 17:46).
Buford’s girls picked up a fifth-place showing with one top-30 finisher — Diana Plata (28th, 22:38). Virginia Pastor (18th, 21:52) led the Grayson girls to ninth.
Archer’s Emily Cragin was third individually in 19:54, and Mountain View’s Kallie Henderson was fifth in 20:14. Lanier had a top-30 girls finisher in Emely Carbajal (27th, 22:37).
