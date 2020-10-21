LOGANVILLE — Kylie Macy threw a perfect game and a one-hitter Tuesday as Grayson’s softball team defeated Camden County 10-0 in Game 1 and 11-0 in Game 2 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
In Game 1, Macy threw a perfect game and had nine strikeouts. Offensively, Nia McKnight led the Rams with three hits and three RBIs. Kailyn Jones and Emma Davis each had two hits and an RBI.
In Game 2, Macy gave up one hit and had eight strikeouts. Emma Davis and McKnight each had two hits and three RBIs, and Jordyn Green also had two hits.
The Rams host the Newnan-Hillgrove winner later this week.
