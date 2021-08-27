NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kyle Wright earned his fourth win in his last six starts as the Gwinnett Stripers took a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Wright (W, 6-4) pitched seven one-run innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight. In his last six starts since July 27, Wright is 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA (8 ER in 37.2 IP), 0.98 WHIP, and .210 BAA.
Gwinnett improves to 58-41 while Nashville falls to 52-47.
Yolmer Sanchez gave Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single off Josh Lindblom (L, 4-2). Eddie Rosario recorded the eventual winning run with a solo home run (4) to right field off Lindblom in the sixth inning, making it a 2-0 game.
Sanchez inished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with six total bases. Tanner Roark (S, 2) stranded three Sounds on base over the final two innings for the save. Matt Lipka led the Sounds with three hits, including a double and a run.
The Stripers have bested Nashville in the first three games of the series by a combined four runs. Rosario has recorded an RBI in six of his last seven games with the Stripers, batting .290 with two doubles, four homers, and 14 RBIs in that span. Roark has not yielded a run over his last 8 2/3 innings in relief.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Friday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Colin Rea (0-2, 8.10 ERA) for the Sounds.
