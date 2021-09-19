LAWRENCEVILLE – Kyle Wright pitched his first career nine-inning complete game shutout on Sunday, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out five, in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 7-0 victory over the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field.
Wright (W, 9-5) took a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a one-out double to Tyrone Taylor. The only other Nashville baserunner to reach against him came in the ninth when Christian Kelley led off with a single. Wright induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play, and worked to just one batter over the minimum. He threw 86 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Wright is the first Gwinnett pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game shutout since Williams Perez on May 6, 2016 vs. Charlotte. Wright is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and .192 BAA over his last six starts with Gwinnett.
Johan Camargo gave Gwinnett (68-51) a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI double off Victor Castaneda (L, 0-1). Camargo added a three-run home run (17) in the fifth inning to extend the Stripers’ lead to 4-0. Gwinnett tallied two more runs in the fifth and one in the eighth for the 7-0 victory.
Ryan Casteel hit a solo homer (8) in the eighth inning, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Drew Waters went 3-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base. Camargo led Gwinnett with four RBIs, going 2-for-5 with a double and homer.
Casteel is batting .333 (7-for-21) with three homers and six RBIs in his last seven games. Camargo raised his team-best average to .319 (117-for-367).
Gwinnett is off until a Wednesday game at Durham with first pitch 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
