LAWRENCEVILLE – Kyle Wright, Victor Arano, Jesse Chavez and Jacob Webb combined on a six-hit shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers took down the Memphis Redbirds 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Wright (W, 1-2) scattered six Memphis hits over six scoreless innings to earn his first Triple-A win since August 31, 2019 at Durham.
With one out in the first inning, Travis Demeritte grounded out to Memphis pitcher Angel Rondón (L, 0-3) to score Drew Waters from third for a 1-0 lead for the Stripers (14-10). Demeritte added a solo home run (6) in the sixth for a 2-0 lead. Ryan Goins added a two-run double to make it 4-0 in the seventh, and Abraham Almonte smoked a solo homer (3) in the eighth to cap the scoring at 5-0.
Almonte’s two-hit game raised his batting average to a team-best .403. Wright improved to 8-2 in 15 career outings following a Stripers loss. Gwinnett won five of the six games in its first-ever meetings with Memphis.
Gwinnett returns to action against Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field on Tuesday (Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts). RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 3.65) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Luis Madero (3-1, 3.14 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
