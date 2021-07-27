MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kyle Wright pitched eight scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers took the series opener 1-0 over the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett earned its sixth straight win, snapping Memphis’ franchise-record 15-game winning streak in the process. The Stripers (38-35) have tied their longest winning streak of the season (July 13-18 in six-game sweep at Charlotte).
Travis Demeritte cranked a solo shot (12) off Tyler Webb (L, 0-2) in the fourth inning for the contest’s only run. Demeritte has homered in three straight games for the third time this season and is batting .359 (14-for-39) with six home runs and 17 RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 11.
A.J. Minter (S, 3) struck out Kramer Robertson with a runner in scoring position to finish off the four-hit shutout.
Wright (W, 3-4) struck out five while allowing four hits and two walks for his second win of the season against the Redbirds. Minter pitched a hitless ninth inning with one walk allowed. Seven different Stripers recorded a hit in the contest.
Wright tied a career high in innings pitched, throwing eight innings for the first time since July 25, 2018 for Double-A Mississippi vs. Mobile (allowed one earned run). He is now 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA vs. Memphis this season (0 ER in 20 2/3 IP).
Gwinnett plays again at Memphis on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. at AutoZone Park. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 5.53 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (MLB Rehab) for the Redbirds.
