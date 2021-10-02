Kyle Wright extends scoreless streak to 23 innings, celebrates birthday with Stripers win

LAWRENCEVILLE – Kyle Wright continued his dominance on the mound on Saturday night, tossing seven scoreless innings in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett (71-57) scored both runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking a 1-0 lead with Johan Camargo scoring on a throwing error by Jacksonville shortstop Connor Justus after Ryan Goins’ fielder’s choice. Phillip Ervin followed with an RBI single off Braxton Garrett (L, 5-4) to score Goins and give the Stripers a 2-0 lead.
Wright (10-5) celebrated his 26th birthday by tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and one walk, and striking out eight. Sean Newcomb (S, 4) tossed a hitless ninth for the save. Camargo led the Stripers with two hits, going 2-for-3.
Wright has not allowed a run over his last 23 innings pitched, the longest scoreless streak by a Stripers pitcher this season. He’ll also finish the season with a 3.02 ERA and 137 strikeouts, which currently lead Triple-A East. Camargo extended his hitting streak to 11 games, batting .488 (20-for-41) with four doubles, a triple, four homers, seven runs and 12 RBIs in that span.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville (74-55) play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Connor Johnstone (3-8, 4.98 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Daniel Castano (6-2, 4.35 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
