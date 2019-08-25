DURHAM, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Durham Bulls 6-2 on Sunday night in the finale of a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Kyle Wright tossed five scoreless innings to earn his 10th win of the season, and the Stripers reduced their magic number to clinch a spot in the Governors’ Cup Playoffs to two.
Jack Lopez broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single off Durham starter Sam McWilliams in the second inning. In the third, an RBI single by Johan Camargo pushed the lead to 2-0. The Stripers (76-55) got an RBI double from Cristian Pache in the fourth, followed by an RBI single from Sean Kazmar Jr. for a 4-0 lead. RBI singles by Camargo and Pedro Florimon raised the lead to 6-0 in the sixth.
Durham (70-62) got its only runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Kevin Padlo (9) off Phil Pfeifer.
Wright (W, 10-4) allowed five hits, issued three walks and had four strikeouts, becoming the first Gwinnett pitcher to reach the 10-win mark since Andrew Albers won 12 games in 2017. Wright is 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 11 starts since June 14.
Chad Sobotka and Grant Dayton combined on 2 1/3 scoreless innings and four strikeouts.
At the plate, Camargo was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Pache was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Florimon was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI and Kazmar Jr. was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Since being optioned by Atlanta on August 16, Camargo has hit safely in all nine games with Gwinnett, batting .474. Florimon has hit safely in nine straight games and is batting .356 in 40 games since the Triple-A All-Star Break.
With the win, the Stripers hold a 2 1/2 game lead over Charlotte for first place in the International League South Division. Gwinnett’s magic number to clinch the IL South is six.
Gwinnett now hosts Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Coolray Field. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-4, 6.15 ERA) will start for the Stripers against right-hander Tom Eshelman (2-2, 3.64 ERA).