COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Gwinnett Stripers took advantage of a four-run fourth inning to get past the Columbus Clippers 5-2 at Huntington Park on Wednesday night.
Kyle Wright (W, 7-5) struck out 10 over seven, one-run innings for the win. He allowed just two hits.
In his last eight starts with Gwinnett, Wright is 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA (14 ER in 48.2 IP), 1.07 WHIP and .218 BAA.
Travis Demeritte broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double off Cody Morris (L, 1-1), giving Gwinnett (63-47) a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Ryan Goins plated two more runs with another RBI double in the inning. Yolmer Sanchez added an RBI single to make it 4-0 Gwinnett heading into the middle of the fourth.
Johan Camargo led the Stripers with three hits, all of them singles. Demeritte finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. William Contreras also had a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a run. Trevor Kelley (S, 2) retired the side in the ninth inning for the save.
Every Gwinnett batter recorded a hit in the contest. Camargo has notched four straight multi-hit games, hitting .600 (9-for-15) with two homers, four runs, five walks and seven RBIs in that span.
Gwinnett and Columbus play again Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.02 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 4.64 ERA) for the Clippers.
