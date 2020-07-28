ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An eight-run fourth inning did the Braves in Monday night. A five-run third inning was decisive blow Tuesday in a second straight loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Atlanta starter Kyle Wright gave up five earned runs in the third in a 5-2 loss that dropped the Braves to 2-3 on the young season.
Wright lasted only 2 2/3 innings and gave up four hits. He struck out three and walked three, following up a rough start the night before by Mike Foltynewicz. Wright loaded the bases with three walks, then exited after giving up three straight hits with two outs.
The Atlanta bullpen steadied things after Wright left the game as Josh Tomlin (2 1/3 innings), Luke Jackson (one inning), Tyler Matzek (one inning) and Shane Greene (one inning) didn’t allow a run.
The Braves bats couldn’t overcome the deficit, though. Alex Jackson (2-for-3) and Ozzie Albies (2-for-4, RBI) had four of the Braves’ six hits. Jackson’s second-inning double was his first MLB hit.
Freddie Freeman went 0-for-4, dropping his season batting average to .214. Ronald Acuna Jr. was 0-for-4 with two walks — he’s hitting .143.
The two teams face each other again Wednesday in Atlanta for the Braves’ home opener at Truist Park. Braves ace Mike Soroka is scheduled to start against Charlie Morton. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.