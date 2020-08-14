MIAMI, Fla. — Kyle Wright battled wildness, and the Atlanta Braves’ losing streak reached four games Friday night with an 8-2 loss to the Marlins.
Miami (9-4) scratched out two runs each in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, and got three earned runs off Wright, who continues to struggle as part of the problematic Braves starting rotation. The right-hander walked six in his three innings.
Luke Jackson also had a rough night on the mound, allowing four Marlins runs and six hits in his two innings. He also walked two.
Atlanta (11-10) took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Travis d’Arnaud, who continues his hot start. The catcher, who was 2-for-4, is hitting .364.
Both Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall also went 2-for-4. Duvall had an RBI double in the fourth.
