MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kyle Muller turned in a stellar Opening Night start with 4 2/3 one-run innings, but the Gwinnett Stripers struggled to back him in a 2-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Alec Burleson’s solo home run (1) off Stripers reliever Nick Vincent (L, 0-1) broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning. Gwinnett looked poised to go back ahead in the eighth with the bases loaded and one out, but Burleson made a diving catch on Braden Shewmake’s line drive to left-center and doubled off John Nogowski at second base to end the inning.
Muller scattered four hits, walked one and struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Chadwick Tromp drove in Gwinnett’s lone run with a solo homer (1) off T.J. Zeuch in the third. Shewmake went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in his Triple-A debut.
Muller became the first pitcher in Gwinnett history to log back-to-back Opening Day starts, having also started on May 4, 2021 at Charlotte. The Stripers saw their three-game Opening Night winning streak snapped, and Gwinnett is now 8-5 all-time in season openers.
Gwinnett plays Memphis again Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Touki Toussaint will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Matthew Liberatore for the Redbirds.
