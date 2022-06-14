LAWRENCEVILLE — Kyle Muller struck out 11 hitters over seven innings and Ryan Goins tallied four RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers (30-31) beat the Indianapolis Indians 8-2 Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

After the Indians (30-29) took an early 2-1 lead, Chadwick Tromp put the Stripers (30-31) on top for good with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth. Goins added insurance immediately afterward with an RBI single scoring Joe Dunand.

In the eighth inning, Goins cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run double to raise the lead to 8-2.

Muller (W, 4-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in his seven innings. Seth Elledge and Michael Tonkin each added one scoreless inning. Goins (3-for-4, 4 RBIs) and Dunand (2-for-4, 2 runs) each had multi-hit performances, while Tromp added two RBIs (1-for-4).

Muller's 11-strikeout performance was his second double-digit strikeout game this season, his first since matching a career-high with 12 strikeouts on May 14 at Durham. He is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 20 innings in three starts in June. Goins' four-RBI night was his first since September 22, 2017 with Toronto.

Gwinnett and Indianapolis play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.

