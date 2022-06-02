LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers backed Kyle Muller's strong, seven-inning effort with a pair of two-run singles from Chadwick Tromp and Preston Tucker in a 5-3 victory over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
After the Bats (17-33) took a 1-0 lead against Muller in the third, Tromp laced a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning off Robert Dugger (L, 0-3). Tucker pushed his hitting streak to five games with a two-run single in the fifth inning to make it 4-1. Phil Gosselin tacked on a final run in the seventh with an RBI single.
Muller (W, 3-3) tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight. Tromp finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Braden Shewmake also had a multi-hit game for the Stripers (27-24), going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brad Brach (S, 3) secured a Stripers win with a scoreless ninth inning.
The Stripers are three games over .500 for the first time this season. Gwinnett has won six consecutive home games over Louisville dating back to May 14, 2021.
Gwinnett and Louisville play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-1, 4.44 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander and former Georgia Tech pitcher Deck McGuire (NR) for the Bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.