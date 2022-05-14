DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Muller matched his single-game career high with 12 strikeouts, but the Gwinnett Stripers were held to two hits in a 6-0 loss to the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Durham (15-20) scored the winning run in the second at-bat of the first inning as Isaac Paredes belted a solo home run (4) to left-center off Muller (L, 2-2). Jim Haley added an RBI single in the first, and Miles Mastrobuoni lifted a two-run homer (2) to make it 4-0 in the fifth.
Gwinnett (17-18) had just two hits on the night, singles by Pat Valaika (1-for-3) and John Nogowski (1-for-3). Durham starter Kevin Herget (W, 1-0) tossed five scoreless innings and combined with three relievers on a two-hit shutout. Josh Lowe went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Bulls.
Muller tallied the second 12-strikeout game of his career, and the first since July 9, 2018 with Advanced-A Florida at Daytona. His older brother Chris Muller also pitched in the game, logging one scoreless inning for Durham.
Gwinnett's Chadwick Tromp saw his 13-game hitting streak, 11-game RBI streak, nine-game extra-base hit streak, and three-game homer streak all snapped. Preston Tucker also saw a 13-game on-base streak come to an end.
Gwinnett and Durham face off again Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-0, 4.78 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. Durham righty Easton McGee (2-3, 7.57 ERA).
