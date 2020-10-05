Kyle Moseley threw six touchdown passes this past Saturday in the Georgia Force home-school football team’s 40-12 win over the South Carolina Spartans.
Moseley completed 10 of 20 passes for 250 yards, and also carried twice for 35 yards. He threw three of his TD passes to Josh Patterson, who had four catches for 113 yards, 58 on one catch.
Nick Koval (three catches, 23 yards, TD), Jake Cieply (two catches, 24 yards, TD) and Kole Reasoner (65-yard TD catch) also scored for the Gwinnett-based team.
The Force defense got interceptions from Caleb Fleitz and Will Pritchett, and totaled six sacks, led by 1 1/2 from Caleb Bullard. Quinn Richardson, Trevor McClure, Alex Jackson and Drew Neighbors had a sack each, and Wilson Clark had 1/2 sack. Cieply had a team-high seven tackles and Pritchett was close behind with six.
