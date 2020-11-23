The Gwinnett-based Georgia Force edged Tomball Christian (Texas) 24-21 over the weekend for the National Homeschool Football Championship.
The team will finish the season with a No. 1 national ranking after the win. It entered the NHFA Tournament with a No. 3 ranking and defeated No. 2 Lighthouse Christian 34-21 before toppling fourth-ranked Tomball.
Kyle Moseley completed 20 of 35 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed seven times for team-high 44 yards. He also had nine tackles on defense. Kicker Benjamin Harper was 3-for-3 on PATs and made his only field goal attempt, a 21-yarder in the final minute for the game-winner.
Kole Reasoner (eight catches for 136 yards, two TDs) and Josh Patterson (six catches for 117 yards, TD) were the Force’s top receivers in the win.
The defense was led by Jake Cieply (11 tackles, one for loss, one caused fumble), Tyler Cooper (10 tackles), Patterson (seven tackles, one interception) and Will Pritchett (seven tackles, one interception).
