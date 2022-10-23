NASCAR: Dixie Vodka 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates winning the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 23, 2022.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Larson has led a lot of laps and come awfully close to hoisting a trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Sunday he finally did both, winning the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in dominant form.

Larson swept both Stage wins and led 199 of the race’s 267 laps in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to pull away to a 1.261-second victory over Florida native Ross Chastain in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy.

Recommended for you