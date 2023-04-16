GettyImages-1482675138.jpg

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, signs autographs for NASCAR fans on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, 2023 in Martinsville, Va.

 Sean Gardner/Getty Images for NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports team gambled on a late race two-tire pit stop to give him a fighting chance for the victory, and he took the opportunity to drive away to a commanding 4.142-second win in Sunday’s NOCO 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

It was the 2021 champion’s first victory at the famed half-mile track; making the pass for the win in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy with 30 laps remaining, but then having to hold off another past champion Joey Logano, whose runner-up finish Sunday was also impressive considering he started at the rear of the field after a post-qualifying adjustment to his No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

