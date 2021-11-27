DACULA — Dacula’s opening drive set the tone for a night of dominance on both sides of the football against Johns Creek in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
The second-seeded Falcons (9-4) took care of business against the No. 2 seed Gladiators (9-4) on their home turf. Finding the end zone on each of its first four possessions, Dacula quickly settled in before powering its way to a 35-0 victory.
The win places the Falcons back in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals for the third time in four seasons. The Falcons will go back on the road next week to take on No. 1 seed Langston Hughes in the state semifinals.
“Our kids play hard,” first-year Dacula head coach Casey Vogt said. “They’re coached well and they compete. That gives you a chance.”
A cast of Falcons made an impact on Friday’s victory, but perhaps no one individual was as influential on the game’s outcome as senior Kyle Efford.
Efford rushed for three touchdowns. He picked off a Johns Creek pass. He worked his way into the opposing punter’s line of vision to directly assist in a blocked kick. And, for good measure, he stood in his own backfield and booted a series of booming punts.
The Georgia Tech commit was seemingly everywhere Johns Creek looked during the quarterfinal matchup.
“There are no words,” Vogt answered when asked about Efford’s performance. “From the day I arrived, he’s been great. He was a great player last year, but then what he’s done in the weight room, he’s changed in the eight months I’ve been here; changed in a good way. He’s what you want.”
Efford played a crucial role in Dacula’s tone-setting first drive. Taking direct snaps in the backfield, he ran six times for 63 yards, included a 12-yard scamper down the right sideline for a touchdown at the 8:27 mark. A fumbled snap on the ensuing point-after attempt resulted in a successful pass to junior Jayden Bethea for the 2-point conversion.
After forcing a quick punt from Johns Creek, the Falcons went back to work offensively on the Gladiators’ 44-yard line. Just six plays later, Efford plunged into the end zone from four yards out. Dacula’s lead stood at 15-0 with 4:33 to go in the first quarter.
The Falcons’ third drive ended in a similar fashion, this time seeing Efford plow through a pair of would-be tacklers on his way to a five-yard rushing score. Dacula held a 22-0 lead with 10:10 left in the second quarter.
On the next play from scrimmage, Efford — from his linebacker position — stuck one arm up in the air and pulled down an interception. He returned the ball to the Johns Creek 7-yard line and allowed the Dacula offense to trot back out and face a defense that had yet to slow it down.
The Falcons capitalized with a nine-yard rushing touchdown from junior Matthew Haber.
The final touchdown of the game came by way of a blocked punt, which was fallen on in the end zone by Dacula junior Will Green. With 8:11 left in the first half, the Falcons’ lead had swollen to 35 points.
Dacula pitched just its second shutout of the season. An admirable feat in its own right, the goose egg was made more impressive on account of the Gladiators averaging 35.5 points per game over their first 12 contests this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.