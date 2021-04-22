HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s baseball clinched the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over North Gwinnett.
Kyle Beaty gave up one earned run with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to lead the victory. Davis Day followed and recorded the final two outs for the save.
Caleb Spikes went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Alex Christensen and Hutch Ezell added RBIs for the Hawks.
