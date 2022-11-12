LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Kyara Armenta gave the standing-room crowd a lot to cheer with a goal in the 78th minute for a dramatic 1-0 victory against USC Beaufort in Friday night’s semifinal round of the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
No. 2 seed GGC (5-7-6) put together one of its best performances of the season in picking up the postseason triumph. Advancing to the championship match means that the team has secured one of the CAC’s automatic bids for the NAIA national tournament.
The Grizzlies will play top seed Bellevue University (Neb.) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. for the title. The Bruins defeated No. 4 seed Viterbo University (Wisc.) 2-0 in an earlier semifinal on Friday.
Controlling the match’s statistics, Georgia Gwinnett College outshot the visiting Sand Sharks (11-7-1) by a 12-3 margin across the 90 minutes of action. The host team held a 5-1 advantage in shots during the first half.
The match remained scoreless between two stingy defensive efforts until the 78th minute.
That’s when Armenta weaved her way through the USC Beaufort midfield and made a late cut to get a left foot strike from 20 yards in front of the net. The ball sailed perfectly into the upper left corner of the goal for the pivotal 1-0 lead.
USC Beaufort was only able to manage one shot attempt at the GGC goal the rest of the way in the semifinal match. Sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson, playing the second half, stopped that shot to ensure the victory.
Armenta led GGC’s offensive attack with three shots. Juniors Bre Harvey and Miranda Robinson joined freshman Saga Andersson in each attempting two shots in the match.
“USCB is a brilliant defensive team," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "Kyara’s goal was brilliant. I’m not a fan of shooting from outside the 18-yard box, but in that situation we had to because we just couldn’t get closer (to the USC Beaufort goal). I’m so proud and pleased with the work and effort we played with tonight.”
