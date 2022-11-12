IMG_7083.JPG

Kyara Armenta

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Kyara Armenta gave the standing-room crowd a lot to cheer with a goal in the 78th minute for a dramatic 1-0 victory against USC Beaufort in Friday night’s semifinal round of the Continental Athletic Conference Soccer Championship tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

No. 2 seed GGC (5-7-6) put together one of its best performances of the season in picking up the postseason triumph. Advancing to the championship match means that the team has secured one of the CAC’s automatic bids for the NAIA national tournament.

