MOUNT VERNON – Sophomore Kyara Armenta scored two goals to propel the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to its fourth straight victory, a 3-0 road victory against Brewton-Parker College Thursday afternoon.
The victory put the Grizzlies on the winning side of the season’s ledger, at 4-3, after starting the season with three consecutive losses.
Armenta scored both of her goals in the first half. She first struck in the 39th minute after receiving a pass from freshman Ola Orelesi. Then, Armenta added an unassisted goal just before halftime.
GGC has scored six goals in the first halves during its last two matches.
Freshman Lauren Reid tallied her first collegiate goal in the 82nd minute to cap the team’s scoring for the day.
Thursday marked the third shutout of the season for GGC’s goalkeepers. Freshman Matilda Johansson and sophomore Matilda Waldt each played a half in front of goal to keep the Barons off the scoreboard. The duo each made one save in the match.
“This was a gutsy performance against a big and athletic team who was playing with some confidence. Scoring our second goal just before halftime gave us some breathing room. It is good to go on the road and get a clean sheet (shutout). I am pleased with how both of our goalkeepers (Matilda Johansson and Matilda Waldt) performed today,” said GGC head coach Mike Giuliano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.