Krause Auto Group will serve as the 2021 Official Sponsor for the Volunteer Program when the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to TPC Sugarloaf from May 10-16.
Krause Auto Group features a collection of family-owned dealerships across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. It will also act as the Official Automotive Group of this year’s tournament.
As the Mitsubishi Electric Classic’s volunteer program sponsor, Krause Auto Group will support a dedicated group of volunteers who perform a variety of vital functions across the tournament, including greeting spectators, providing gallery control on-course, relaying statistical information to the Golf Channel, assisting tournament staff and media officials and updating the main leaderboard on the 18th green, throughout the week.
“Volunteers play a pivotal role in the success of the tournament, and we’re proud to sponsor the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in this capacity,” says Shane Taylor, director of operations at Krause Auto Group, Atlanta. “We believe surrounding ourselves with loyal and dedicated team members and a family mentality is the foundation of our success, and we know the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and its volunteers share those same values.”
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is much more than a golf tournament - it is very much focused on charitable contributions to the community. Since its first iteration in 2013, the annual tournament has raised over $2.5 million dollars for local charities, including primary beneficiaries, Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“We’re excited to welcome Krause Auto Group as the Official Sponsor for the Volunteer Program of this year’s tournament,” says Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Volunteering for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic is not only one of the most unique experiences in golf, but in sports as a whole. Our volunteers help produce an internationally televised event by assisting with many critical behind-the-scenes functions. Their dedication is what allows us to make a tremendous impact on the local community.”
To volunteer for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, please visit: mitsubishielectricclassic.com/volunteer.
