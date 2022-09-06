Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s message to his third-ranked Bulldogs before their 49-3 demolition of No. 11 Oregon couldn’t have been simpler.
“We’re going to play connected, we’re going to play aggressive,” he said before adding, “we’re going to be a hunter.”
Georgia (1-0) certainly bagged the Ducks (0-1) in the teams’ college football season opener in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on each of their first seven possessions and overwhelmed Oregon defensively en route to their largest win over an AP-ranked team in school history.
If Georgia has room for improvement, which Smart insisted after the game it does, it’s difficult to see what areas the Bulldogs need to address heading into Saturday’s home opener against Samford (1-0).
As good as Stetson Bennett was at the end of last season, he was even better against Oregon.
He went 25-for-31 (80.6 percent) for a career-high 368 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 201.7 passer rating in just 2 1/2 quarters before Carson Beck was called in for mop-up duty.
“It’s probably the best game I’ve played,” Bennett, who also ran for a touchdown, said.
In his past three games against some of the best teams in college football — the College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama, the Orange Bowl against Big Ten champion Michigan and Saturday’s Chick-game against Oregon — Bennett is 62-for-87 (71.3 percent) for 908 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
“There’s something to him being the starting quarterback the whole time, right?,” Smart said. “You take what the defense gives you, right? If they’re willing to give you a chance to make those plays and throw the ball around, we think Stetson does it well.”
But Bennett wasn’t a one-man show against the Ducks, who were expected to be one of the Pac-12’s top teams this season.
Ten Bulldogs caught at least one pass, led by Kenny McIntosh (nine receptions, 117 yards), Ladd McConkey (five receptions, 73 yards, TD) and Adonai Mitchell (four receptions, 65 yards TD).
“Whenever you know that your brother next to you is thinking the same way you do, then you trust him,” Bennett said. “You worry about your job and you execute your job and they execute their job, and it just is a domino effect.”
Kendall Milton also had eight carries for 50 yards and a score and McIntosh added a one-yard touchdown run, as the Bulldogs ran for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
“Scoring points is the name of the game,” Smart said before turning his postgame press conference into a recruiting pitch.
“We want people that want to come play in this offense, and I think when you watch what they did today, if you’re watching from home, you’re saying, man, I’d love to play in that offense.”
But Georgia’s offense wasn’t the only aspect of the Bulldogs that was must-see TV.
Ducks quarterback Bo Nix went 21-for-37 passing for 173 yards with two interceptions that were each thrown deep in Georgia territory. The Ducks rushed for 140 yards on 31 carries. Georgia, however, finished with no sacks.
“It’s hard to sack Bo Nix. He’s smart. He knows where to go with the ball,” Smart said. “We had some pressures called, and it doesn’t matter if you throw the ball in 2.1 seconds, and they screened us a lot, so you’re not going to get many sacks in that.”
