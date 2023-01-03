Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries.
Washington injured his left leg, Chambliss hyperextended his knee, Williams left with a lower-body injury and McConkey hurt his knee in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.
“We’re hopeful to get pretty much all the guys back, that’s the hope,” Smart said. “We had some guys dropping there for a little bit. We were on our 2s and 3s in some spots. Some guys stepped up and played and that’s what you have to have at the end of the year.”
He’s also optimistic that Warren McClendon, who had started 37 straight games at right tackle before being sidelined with a knee injury against the Buckeyes, will also return. McClendon was replaced by sophomore Amarius Mims, who played well in his first career start.
Washington, who has 27 catches for 426 yards, made one reception for nine yards before being injured. He was wearing a protective boot at the end of the game.
“He tried to go back and couldn’t go back on it,” Smart said. “We’ll have to evaluate and see. The good news is he's got more than a normal week. I know he'll do everything he can to get back. He’s headed out west towards where he’s from. It will be important to him to try to get back.”
McConkey exited the game after catching a two-point conversion from Stetson Bennett that pulled Georgia to within 38-35 following Arian Smith’s 76-yard touchdown reception with 8:41 remaining.
McConkey, who had two receptions for minus-1 yard against the Buckeyes, is second on the team in receptions (53), receiving yards (674) and receiving touchdowns (5).
Williams, who has 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season, made five tackles, including 1.5 behind the line of scrimmage, against Ohio State before leaving, while Chambliss had one tackle before getting hurt.
Chambliss, who moved into an expanded role after Nolan Smith was lost for the season when he tore his pectoral muscle in a win against Florida on Oct. 29, had 13 tackles and two sacks this season.
If Washington can’t play, freshman Oscar Delp, who has five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, could see more playing time. But Washington’s absence will likely mean Georgia will lean more heavily on Brock Bowers, who leads the team with 56 receptions for 790 yards and six scores receiving, in addition to 94 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
If McConkey is sidelined, Smith, who had three receptions for 129 yards and a score against Ohio State, and AD Mitchell, who had three catches for 43 yards, including the game-winning touchdown against the Buckeyes, will each likely get more playing time.
Williams will likely be replaced by Tramel Walthour, who is second on the depth chart and has 22 tackles and a sack this season.
While Chambliss isn’t a starter, he sees significant playing time behind starter Robert Beal Jr., who suffered from cramps late in the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes. Chambliss' spot would likely fall to freshman Marvin Jones Jr. (four tackles, one sack) and Jalon Walker (eight tackles), who have played in every game this year.
“They’re a very good football team," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said of Georgia. “A great combination of size and speed. They've been on this stage before, they're accustomed to it. I'm sure they're going to come in with a lot of confidence. The great thing about our group is we have a lot of confidence as well.”
Regardless, Georgia, which is 14-0 for the first time in school history, will have to play better against third-seeded TCU (13-1) than it did against fourth-seeded Ohio State (11-2) if it is to win its second straight national title.
The Horned Frogs are coming off a 51-45 win over second-seeded Michigan.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, went 14-for-29 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Emari Demercado, who replaced leading rusher Kendre Miller after he injured his right knee in the second quarter, rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Receiver Quentin Johnston was unstoppable by making six catches for 163 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference with 13:07 left.
Miller, who has rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on 224 carries, returned to the game in the second half. He finished with eight carries for 57 yards.
“They’ve had a ton of comebacks and really tight ballgames,” Smart said. “Our team has come back and fought in the fourth quarter. I think when you start looking at the character and identity of these two teams, they mirror each other in terms the leadership at the quarterback position and the heart and soul of the team.”
