Georgia's Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.

 Colin Hubbard

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is optimistic that tight end Darnell Washington, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, edge rusher Mykel Williams and receiver Ladd McConkey will play in the national championship game on Monday after exiting the Bulldogs’ semifinal win over Ohio State with injuries.

Washington injured his left leg, Chambliss hyperextended his knee, Williams left with a lower-body injury and McConkey hurt his knee in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

