Here’s Coach Kirby Smart’s question to his top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs before facing Kentucky on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Lexington, Ky.
“Can you do what you do better than the people in your profession on a daily basis and not get bored with monotony? It’s hard to sustain anything in life, in your career, whatever it is,” he said. “If you want to be the best sportswriter, you want to be the best broadcaster, you got to do it better than the other people in your profession.
“You got to do that by recreating yourself, by consistently outworking someone, and sometimes people get comfortable. We’re trying our best to be at our best. The challenge is, how do you do that better than the team you’re up against?”
For the Bulldogs, it’s keep doing what it has been doing all season and landed them atop the College Football Playoff rankings as one of four unbeaten teams at 10-0, along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
The Bulldogs already have won the SEC East Division and have a spot in the SEC title game for the fifth time in the past six years, regardless of what happens against the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC). But Georgia’s goals are bigger than facing West Division champion and No. 6 LSU (8-2, 6-1) on Dec. 3.
Georgia has defeated Kentucky in the teams’ past 12 meetings, including a 30-13 thumping in Athens last season in which the Wildcats called a timeout in the final seconds just so they could score a touchdown with four seconds left.
"You always look at last year's game as a piece of what you look at,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “All of us grow and evolve and have to adjust, and so, it's just a piece. We don't take any solace in thinking that was good enough. It's not good enough to win, and we understand what a real challenge that is.”
Georgia is ranked second nationally in scoring defense (11.6 ppg), third in red zone defense (.667), fourth in rushing defense (82.4 ypg), sixth in total defense (269.8 ypg) and ninth in first downs allowed (144).
Kentucky has given up an average of 28.3 points in their past three games, which include a 44-6 loss to No. 5 Tennessee and a 24-21 setback to Vanderbilt, which ended a 26-game conference losing streak with a win in Lexington last Saturday.
Now, the Wildcats, who gave up 448 yards to the Commodores, must find a way to slow the Bulldogs, who are ranked first nationally in red zone scoring percentage (.982), third in total offense (509.6 ypg), ninth in passing offense (317.1 ypg) and tied for sixth in scoring offense (40.6 ppg).
Stetson Bennett has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,895 yards — both career highs — with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 144 yards and seven scores.
“His maturity and confidence level is off the charts,” Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson said of Bennett. “Seeing Stetson around 2020, what we were doing wasn’t efficient enough. Now we’re able to work around him and be more efficient. It’s showing that he’s having confidence in what we’re doing. Using his skill ability and taking that and the guys around him and mixing it all together to make something great happen.”
Tight end Brock Bowers has 39 receptions for 615 yards with four touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 43 catches for 578 yards and four scores. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 31 receptions for 322 yards, in addition to rushing for 425 yards and six scores on 92 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, having rushed for 497 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who NFL draft analysts project as a first-round pick, struggled against the Commodores, going 11-for-23 passing for 109 yards and an interception. For the season, he’s completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,012 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
In last year’s loss to Georgia, Levis went 32-for-42 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
“This guy’s got a bazooka for an arm. He can make all the throws,” Smart said. “He’s a really good athlete, and he’s physically and mentally really tough. He’s wired that kind of way to compete against you. It’s not like he’s going to shy away from contact. He doesn’t get flustered by rush. He’s not afraid of standing in there and taking shots.”
Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was suspended for the first four games of the season, is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, having rushed for 733 yards and six touchdowns. Tayvion Robinson (35 receptions, 470 yards, 3 TDs), Barion Brown (31 receptions, 415 yards, 2 TDs) and Dane Key (26 receptions, 412 yards, 5 TDs) will look to test Georgia’s secondary.
“One of the things we have to do to get ready for a team like this is to have physical practices,” Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon said. “We like when a team is just trying to run downhill at us because we’ll be able to play physical with them.”
