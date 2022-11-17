NCAA Football: Kentucky at Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets driven out of bounds by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Here’s Coach Kirby Smart’s question to his top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs before facing Kentucky on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Lexington, Ky.

“Can you do what you do better than the people in your profession on a daily basis and not get bored with monotony? It’s hard to sustain anything in life, in your career, whatever it is,” he said. “If you want to be the best sportswriter, you want to be the best broadcaster, you got to do it better than the other people in your profession.

