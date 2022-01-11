INDIANAPOLIS — “There is gonna be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight baby!”
It is a line — slightly paraphrased by Kirby Smart for the situation — as synonymous with Georgia football as the hedges and Uga himself.
Legendary Georgia radio broadcaster Larry Munson etched it into Georgia lore after Buck Belue’s 93-yard touchdown pass to Lindsay Scott gave the Bulldogs a 26-21 win over Florida in 1980 and kept an undefeated season alive. Two months later, Georgia took out Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl to complete the season that stood as the pinnacle of Georgia football for decades.
Until Monday night, when head coach Smart got the opportunity to use the line after he coached Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama to win the program’s first national championship since the 1980 season.
A 4-year-old Smart was probably too young to watch the events unfold in Jacksonville. But someone in his house may have been listening to Munson’s call at the moment, as millions of people across the football-obsessed state did on fall Saturdays.
Perhaps his father, Sonny Smart. Sonny coached high school football at both edges of the state, first at Bainbridge about 20 miles north of the Florida border before moving to Rabun County, tucked away in the northeast corner about the same distance from the North Carolina border.
Kirby’s callback to Munson on the podium with the College Football Playoff trophy and his family’s football story is a perfect microcosm of how much this night in Indianapolis meant to the entire state.
It also made it a full-circle moment when Smart and 1980 head coach Vince Dooley embraced on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I think about hugging Vince Dooley’s neck after the game and I’m in tears and he’s in tears,” an emotional Smart said after the game. “I got off the elevator the other night and I thought it was a sign when the elevator opened on the 15th floor and Vince Dooley was sitting on a bench locked out of his room. I thought, God put him there for me to see him the night before his game, and he was waiting on his key to come up to his room. I just knew that meant something. It was a special, special win.”
It was 60 minutes of football that will send people to the graves of their parents and grandparents with newspaper clippings and lead to commemorative Christmas ornaments next winter everywhere from Dalton to Valdosta.
It was delivered for the entire state, but also produced by the entire state.
Smart is from Bainbridge. His run game coordinator Dell McGee helped scheme Georgia to 140 yards on 30 carries against the Tide; he coached Carver-Columbus to a 15-0 championship season in 2007. Two other coaches on his staff are from the state; tight ends coach Todd Hartley hails from Gray and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann was raised in Valdosta.
That quartet of coaches helped lead Georgia on a mad dash through the state to find talent in every nook and cranny. Over half of the active roster on Monday was from Georgia, and those players made one crucial play after another.
Christopher Smith had the first of two interceptions on Bryce Young. It wasn’t his first time helping to break a championship drought with a pick. In 2017, he intercepted a pass in the Class AA state championship game for Hapeville Charter, helping the school win its first-ever state championship.
Nolan Smith out of Savannah made a crucial tackle on Bryce Young to stop a two-point conversion that opened the door for the Bulldogs to take the lead on their next drive.
“I love that small town,” said quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, a Blackshear native. “That’s home, 912 — Savannah, Nolan, everybody, (linebacker) Quay (Walker), everybody, we’ve got so many people from 912. And it’s the best area code in Georgia by far.”
Just down I-95 from Smith’s hometown is Glynn Academy in Brunswick, where Jack Podlesney helped the school reach a state championship game long before making two field goals in the first half against Alabama. Starting right tackle Warren McClendon is also from Brunswick, part of an offensive line born and bred in the Peach State.
Jamaree Salyer at left tackle, from Pace Academy in Atlanta. Justin Shaffer at left guard started on Cedar Grove’s first state championship team in school history back in 2016. And Warren Ericson at right guard was in the thick of the fight when North Gwinnett High School snapped a 56-year championship drought with a last-second field goal against Colquitt County in 2017.
His teammate from Suwanee, Payne Walker, anchored an all-Gwinnett County battery on field goals as the long snapper along with Norcross holder/punter Jake Camarda. Robert Beal also played his high school football at Norcross long before he sacked Young on the final possession of the championship game.
And of course, Bennett is from Blackshear. He grew up a Georgia fan, acutely aware of what the 1980 team meant to the entire state and longing to add to it.
“I know Lindsay Scott, he’s from Wayne County,” Bennett said. “He’s down there from where I’m from. And obviously I know Herschel (Walker). (I) talked to Buck Belue and a few other guys on the (1980) team. And I grew up listening to Larry Munson highlights on YouTube, all his calls.”
Not only does Bennett know about the success before he was born, he remembers the pain of the recent near misses.
“Well, all I know is in 2012, when we decided to go fast, throw a fade and Chris Conley caught that ball on the 3-yard line, I cried my eyes out,” said Bennett, referencing the final play of Georgia’s 32-28 loss to Alabama in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.
But the other side of the coin of the sports moments that can create tears are the ones powerful enough to resemble a religious experience and secure another generation of fans.
The uncut euphoria his game-winning touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell produced is how a parent and a child who drove to Indianapolis for the game will become a grandparent, parent and a child driving to Sanford Stadium two decades from now.
The blocking from the almost exclusively Georgia-bred offensive line relegated “1980” from an insult rival fans used to just a collection of numbers. Christopher Smith’s interception helped tattoo artists all over the state secure new business with the inevitable flurry of championship designs coming up.
“We were actually on the bus, and (strength and conditioning coach Scott) Sinclair brought the bus back to the hotel,” Smart said. “And he brought a phone over and said, look at Athens. And I was blown away. First thing I thought of was Widespread Panic in ’94 or whatever it was.
“I was, like, there’s no — there’s people on signs. There’s people on poles. You can’t see the street. I didn’t even know where it was. But was pretty blown away. Hopefully everybody was safe.”
And if you ask Smart what the biggest catalyst for the success has been, he knows it all goes back to the high schools. It all goes back to people like his dad.
“A lot of great high school coaches in our state and that’s the reason we’re on this podium today is because I’m in a very, very fertile high school area,” Smart said. “And the relationship — (I) bet I got 150 texts from high school coaches last night that were so happy that we did it for Georgia, because there’s a lot of pride in the state of Georgia, high school football.”
Georgia football operates in its own time and space, a wormhole into a parallel universe where an English bulldog is the deity and shrubberies mark the cathedral. A plane of existence where people will jump on street signs if you summit the mountain and can remember a 41-year-old radio broadcast at the drop of a hat — or in Kirby’s case, a visor.
It is the same passion you will find elsewhere, but it completely manifested itself in a dream 2021 season.
It was a championship not unique to Georgia, but uniquely Georgian.
