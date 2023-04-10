When reflecting on Georgia’s senior class that departed with consecutive national championships, a school-record tying 17 straight victories and a school-best four-year record of 49-5, coach Kirby Smart thinks about the players’ mindset, not wins.
“It was a special group of leaders,” Smart said on former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s podcast ahead of Georgia’s spring game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium at 4 p.m. “They went into every game not thinking about the score, not thinking about winning, they wanted to make the other team quit.
“They played angry and mad. And I really loved the way they practiced. I mean, they would practice harder against each other sometimes than maybe they had to play in certain games. I loved it. I loved the practice element of that.”
One of Smart’s biggest priorities is to ensure the Bulldogs’ rising seniors maintain that type of mentality that carried Georgia to one of the most dominant seasons in college football history last year.
Georgia went a perfect, 15-0, including 13 double-digits wins, capped by a 65-7 throttling of TCU in the national championship game.
But that’s history, as are the collegiate careers of many of the team’s stars, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, running back Kenny McIntosh, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith, among others.
“That senior group, they wouldn’t sacrifice what they believed in, how they’d practice, the work ethic in the offseason,” Smart said. “It was a special group of leaders.”
Now, Smart will be looking forward finding next season’s leaders, which starts at quarterback, where Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are all vying to replace Bennett, a Heisman Trophy finalist. That trio and others will be on display for fans Saturday at the annual G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s been constant competition since my freshman year,” Beck said. “We have a very deep quarterback room, and I think we have deep rooms all over the place — wide receiver, tight end, offensive line.
“Even last year, (Bennett) just came off a national championship, but every day I walked out there I felt I was the guy. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have.”
Georgia returns several key players on offense, including its top two receivers — tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Ladd McConkey — as well as linemen Amarius Mims, Xavier Truss and Sedrick Van Pran. Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson all return in a very loaded backfield.
"(With Branson), you see more things he needs to improve on because you get to see more things period. You also see flashes of explosiveness, of bursts, of improvement,” Smart said. “He has had a couple runs where he has showed flexibility to drop the pass to take on contact, keep doing. Knock on wood, his ball security has been good.”
Aside from Georgia’s quarterback situation, the Bulldogs’ biggest questions will be on defense.
“We’ve got two segments of our team: we’ve got a segment of our team that is within their first year of being here, that would include this year’s mid-years and last year’s mid-years and summer enrollees,” Smart said. “That’s almost 50 percent of our team. And then we have another 50 percent that’s been here for two or greater years, and they’re in distinctly two different spots.
“Our job is to try to accelerate the process for the first, younger group and continue the learning process and continue to push to create depth out of our over half [group].”
While defensive end Mykel Williams and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson are expected to lead the unit, the Bulldogs will need several players, including linebacker Smael Mondon, nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse, and safeties Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard to prevent the unit from regressing.
“One of the youngest spots on our team outside of the outside linebackers is probably the wide outs when you include two portal arrivals and three mid-year receivers,” Smart said. “That’s five people that are basically trying to learn a new language and it is a new language. They didn’t speak that language prior to coming here.
“I’m not pleased with where we are. I think we need to continue to grow and get better.”
