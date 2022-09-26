Georgia will head into Saturday’s game at Missouri as the nation’s top-ranked team, even if it didn’t play like it in its win over Kent State last week.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times after not committing one in their first three games combined.
Georgia, which gave up 10 points in its first three games combined, allowed 13 in the first half against the Golden Flashes and 22 for the game. The Bulldogs were burned for a fake punt and didn’t complete a pass longer than 23 yards.
“I don’t know if we were awake at the opening kickoff,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “We had a good day, but we had three turnovers, almost consecutively and all in the first half, you just can’t have that.”
In the end, Georgia won, 39-22, against a team it was favored to beat by 44.5 points but only led by 10 with less than 12 minutes remaining before putting the game out of reach.
“Our team got better today,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose team hadn’t allowed that many points in a regular-season game since a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 21, 2020. “That was the key for me to say, did our team get better today, and I can honestly say we played a good opponent and we got better.”
But it wasn’t all bad for Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). The Bulldogs outgained Kent State 529-281 and never punted, and had it not been for the Bulldogs’ miscues, the narrative coming out of the victory would have been much different.
“It was what we needed, a hard-fought football game,” Smart said. “I thought their kids fought hard and ours did, too. They are executing well, (but) we can’t turn it over. That’s the Achilles heel in any game.”
Bennett went 27-for-36 passing for 272 yards with an interception, but he added a 1-yard touchdown run. McConkey finished with a team-high six catches for 65 yards and the Bulldogs rushed for a season-high 257 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries, an average of 6.3 yards an attempt. Jalon Walker also blocked a punt that bounced out of the end zone for a safety.
But no Bulldog played better than tight end Brock Bowers. On the second play of the game, he took a handoff and raced 75 yards untouched down the sideline into the end zone. He also added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with five catches for 60 yards.
“I was blocking and I hear the crowd just explode,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “All of our linemen I think just simultaneously turn and look and there’s Brock outrunning everybody.”
Bowers has become must-see TV. He’s touched the ball 18 times and has produced 358 total yards and five touchdowns. He has 15 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been even more efficient as a runner, finding the end zone on each of his three carries, averaging 27.3 yards per rush.
“Any time you have a guy like that where you can throw him the ball, throw him a quick pass or hand the ball off to him and he has a chance to go the distance,” Bennett said. “It’s special.”
The Bulldogs weren’t nearly as dominant against Kent State as they were when they outscored their first three opponents — then-No. 11 Oregon, Samford and South Carolina — 130-10.
But they easily maintained the top spot in the rankings by getting 55 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Alabama (4-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0), which each received four first-place votes.
Georgia, however, isn’t concerned about being No. 1 right now.
The Bulldogs are focused themselves and beating Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC), which is coming off a devastating, 17-14 overtime loss at Auburn. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball just before crossing the goal line for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, with Auburn’s Cayden Bridges recovering it in the end zone to secure the win.
“We don’t care too much about the rankings,” Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said. "We focus on us. It’s always a ‘we’ thing. We’re always focused on our development as a team, no matter where we are in the rankings.”
