©Dale Zanine 2022_08_26 00055.jpg

Norcross' Lawson Luckie (7) runs against Mill Creek during an Aug. 26, 2022 game at Norcross High School.

 Dale Zanine

Georgia recruited from coast to coast to compile the nation’s second-best class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs signed 24 players, but just five are from Georgia, including just one from Gwinnett County — Lawson Luckie, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star tight end from Norcross High.

Recommended for you