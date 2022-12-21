Georgia recruited from coast to coast to compile the nation’s second-best class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs signed 24 players, but just five are from Georgia, including just one from Gwinnett County — Lawson Luckie, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star tight end from Norcross High.
Georgia signed at least one player from 13 states. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff traversed the country for top players, going from Massachusetts to Florida and from Missouri to California to compile a class that trails only Alabama in the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
The Bulldogs signed 11 offensive players and 14 defensive players, including six linebackers and four offensive linemen.
"Every time we have a visit or we have them come see us and they meet with an academic advisor or they meet with player development or they meet with strength and conditioning [staff], everybody talks about what a great group of kids they are,” Smart said. “I really don't want anybody to be here that doesn't like practicing hard and doesn't like going to school, and those are the two prerequisites for playing at Georgia, and this group has figured that out.”
Georgia’s four incoming offensive linemen are all massive. Four-star Kelton Smith Jr. (6-4, 330) out of Carver High, three-star prospect Joshua Miller (6-4, 300) of Chesterfield, Va., four-star recruit Monroe Freeling (6-7, 300) from Isle of Palms, S.C., and four-star player Jonathan “Bo” Hughley (6-7, 290) of Fairburn have the size to potentially become standouts.
The Bulldogs signed two tight ends — four-star recruit Pearce Spurlin III (6-7, 240) of Rosemary Beach, Fla., and Luckie — who will likely spend a year learning from All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers next year.
“You’ve got to have to show up every day, be consistent in everything you do and just prove to everyone you can do your job day in and day out,” Bowers said.
Georgia’s receiving group also received a boost with the signings of three four-star standouts: Yazeed Haynes (6-1, 170) of Philadelphia, Tyler Williams (6-3, 205) of Lakeland, Fla., and Anthony Evans III (5-11, 165) from Converse, Texas.
“They're going to have to hit the weight room and get stronger to be able to really do the things we want them to do,” Smart said. “But you want to take a guy that has natural speed, the pass-catching ability, make you miss ability, run after the catch, vertical threats. We think we get that in those three guys.”
The Bulldogs signed just one running back — four-star recruit Roderick Robinson III (6-0, 235) out of Imperial, Calif. — and one three-star athlete, Kyron Jones (6-0, 200) of Charlotte, N.C.
Georgia, which has a rich history of being a pipeline for linebackers to the NFL, signed five four-star recruits, C.J. Allen (6-1, 225) out of Barnesville, Ga., Troy Bowles (6-0, 205) of Tampa, Fla., Raylen Wilson (6-1, 225) of Tallahassee, Fla., Samuel M’Pemba (6-3, 245) of Olivette, Mo., Gabe Harris (6-4, 250) of Thomasville, Ga., before getting a signed letter of intent from five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson (6-4, 230) of Venice, Fla.
“Georgia is a great program, has a great scheme to me and has everything I want in a program,” Wilson said. “Being able to contribute at an early age was a big part of why I committed.”
Four-star safety Joenel Aguero (5-11, 205) of Lynn, Mass., who is regarded as the nation’s No. 2 safety behind Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs, who signed with Alabama, headlines a strong defensive back class for Georgia. The Bulldogs signed four, four-star cornerbacks — A.J. Harris (6-1, 190) of Phenix City, Ala., Daniel Harris (6-2, 175) of Miami, Fla., Chris Pearl (6-1, 190) of Charlotte and Justyn Rhett (6-0, 190) from Las Vegas.
“Football is a matchup game. You have to have inside corners, you have to have outside corners.,” Smart said. “It’s a position that has to develop, has to grow. It’s a position that turns over a lot. We’re hoping to gain reps there.”
Four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett (6-5, 350) of Greensboro, N.C., also signed his letter of intent, as did three-star kicker Peyton Woodring (5-10, 175) of Lafayette, La.
“They are probably the highest incoming GPA in terms of academic success that we've ever had,” Smart said. “We’ve found here over seven, eight years that that's the No. 1 indicator to success is can they be successful in the classroom? This is as good a group as we've had.”
However, nine of the signees enrolled early and already practicing with the Bulldogs, though they aren’t able to take the field in the College Football Playoffs.
“There’s parts they can’t do, and there’s parts they’re learning on,” Smart said. “But they will be so much further and better when the spring comes because of getting comfortable at practice, going out there and knowing where I go to after flex, what do I do next? I’ve been really excited for those guys that have practiced with us.”
Evans, Haynes and Williams are working with the receivers and Luckie is with the tight ends.
A.J. Harris, Gabe Harris, Raylen Wilson, Allen and Jarrett are all working with the defense and getting an early start on their collegiate careers.
“I think it’s real valuable,” sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon said. “It puts them a step ahead of the curve, vs. the other guys who didn’t come in as early.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Seckinger vs. Ola girls basketball on Dec. 21, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Seckinger vs. Ola Girls Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.